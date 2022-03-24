US DOC to continue CVD orders on stainless plate in coil from S. Africa

Thursday, 24 March 2022 12:20:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review on the countervailing duty (CVD) order on stainless steel plate in coil from South Africa. The DOC found that revocation of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on the given product from South Africa would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of subsidies.

The final subsidy rates are at 3.95 percent for Columbus Stainless Steel Company and all others.

The countervailing duties for the countries are applicable from March 23.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7219.11.00.30, 7219.11.00.60, 7219.12.00.06, 7219.12.00.21, 7219.12.00.26, 7219.12.00.51, 7219.12.00.56, 7219.12.00.66, 7219.12.00.71, 7219.12.00.81, 7219.31.00.10, 7219.90.00.10, 7219.90.00.20, 7219.90.00.25, 7219.90.00.60, 7219.90.00.80, 7220.11.00.00, 7220.20.10.10, 7220.20.10.15, 7220.20.10.60, 7220.20.10.80, 7220.20.60.05, 7220.20.60.10, 7220.20.60.15, 7220.20.60.60, 7220.20.60.80, 7220.90.00.10, 7220.90.00.15, 7220.90.00.60, and 7220.90.00.80 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).