﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US DOC to continue CVD orders on stainless plate in coil from S. Africa

Thursday, 24 March 2022 12:20:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review on the countervailing duty (CVD) order on stainless steel plate in coil from South Africa. The DOC found that revocation of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on the given product from South Africa would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of subsidies.

The final subsidy rates are at 3.95 percent for Columbus Stainless Steel Company and all others.

The countervailing duties for the countries are applicable from March 23.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7219.11.00.30, 7219.11.00.60, 7219.12.00.06, 7219.12.00.21, 7219.12.00.26, 7219.12.00.51, 7219.12.00.56, 7219.12.00.66, 7219.12.00.71, 7219.12.00.81, 7219.31.00.10, 7219.90.00.10, 7219.90.00.20, 7219.90.00.25, 7219.90.00.60, 7219.90.00.80, 7220.11.00.00, 7220.20.10.10, 7220.20.10.15, 7220.20.10.60, 7220.20.10.80, 7220.20.60.05, 7220.20.60.10, 7220.20.60.15, 7220.20.60.60, 7220.20.60.80, 7220.90.00.10, 7220.90.00.15, 7220.90.00.60, and 7220.90.00.80 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


Tags: plate  stainless  stainless   flats  USA  North America  quotas & duties 

Similar articles

03 Mar

US ITC votes to issue AD/CVD orders on cut-to-length plate and stainless sheet and strip from China
09 Dec

US ITC determines CVD order on stainless steel plate from Belgium, South Africa, and Taiwan should continue
01 Jul

US DOC initiates AD reviews on multiple steel products
02 Apr

US DOC begins review on stainless bar and steel plate
10 Dec

US DOC sets minimal duties on stainless plate from Belgium
10 Aug

US DOC makes determinations in cases against stainless bar and carbon plate
11 Jul

US DOC initiates review of pipe and tube, OCTG and stainless plate
05 Jun

US DOC places AD duties on stainless plate from Belgium
03 Apr

Carbon plate and stainless bar up for US DOC review
01 Sep

US DOC revokes AD order on Italian stainless steel plate