US DOC to continue AD orders on stainless plate in coil from three countries

Monday, 04 April 2022 12:28:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping (AD) duty orders on stainless steel plate in coils from Belgium, South Africa and Taiwan. The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duty orders on the given product from these countries would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping.

The final dumping rates are at 8.54 percent for Belgium, 41.63 percent for South Africa and 10.20 percent for Taiwan.

The antidumping duties for the countries are applicable from April 4.