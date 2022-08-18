﻿
US DOC to continue AD orders on corrosion-resistant steel products from five countries

Thursday, 18 August 2022 12:20:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) orders on corrosion-resistant steel products from India, Italy, China, South Korea and Taiwan, and the countervailing duty (CVD) orders on the product from India, Italy, China and South Korea. The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duty orders on the given product from these five countries and the countervailing duty orders from four countries would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and subsidies.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margin rates of 3.05-4.43 percent for India, 12.63-92.12 percent for Italy, 8.75-47.80 percent for South Korea, 209.97 percent for China, and 10.34 percent for Taiwan, while the final subsidy rates are at 8.0.-29.49 percent for India, 0.07-38.51 percent for Italy, 0.72-1.19 percent for South Korea, and 39.05-241.07 percent for China.

The antidumping and the countervailing duties for the country are applicable from August 17.

The products in question are currently classifiable in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheading 7210.30.0030, 7210.30.0060, 7210.41.0000, 7210.49.0030, 7210.49.0040, 7210.49.0045, 7210.49.0091, 7210.49.0095, 7210.61.0000, 7210.69.0000, 7210.70.6030, 7210.70.6060, 7210.70.6090, 7210.90.6000, 7210.90.9000, 7212.20.0000, 7212.30.1030, 7212.30.1090, 7212.30.3000, 7212.30.5000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, 7212.50.0000, and 7212.60.0000.


Tags: US North America Quotas & Duties 

