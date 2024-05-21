﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US DOC removes Section 232 exemptions for six steel products

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 14:35:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Bureau of Industry and Security of the US Department of Commerce (DOC) has published a final rule that revises the Section 232 exclusion process for steel and aluminum imports discussed in the five previous interim final rules.

Accordingly, the DOC has lifted Section 232 import duty exemptions for 12 products including six steel and six aluminum products by removing the products from the list of General Approved Exclusions.

The six steel products covering certain flat rolled steel products and sections are provided for in subheadings 7211296080, 7209900000, 7216330090, 7209270000, 7216100010, and 7208380015 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).

The changes in question will be effective from July 1, 2024.


Tags: US North America Quotas & Duties Section 232 

Similar articles

US ITC rejects proposed additional duty on tin mill product imports from Turkey

08 Feb | Steel News

US Supreme Court declines to hear steel importer’s Section 232 appeal

30 Oct | Steel News

US and EU fail to reach agreement on Section 232 tariffs, aim for deal later this year

20 Oct | Steel News

WTO decides against Chinese countermeasures on US Section 232

18 Aug | Steel News

US ITC: Importers pay nearly full cost of Section 232 tariffs

17 Mar | Steel News

US suspends Section 232 tariffs on steel imports from Ukraine

09 May | Steel News

US finalizes tariff-rate quota measures for EU steel

29 Dec | Steel News

Reactions to US-EU steel tariff news trend positive

02 Nov | Steel News

US to replace Section 232 measures with quotas for EU steel

01 Nov | Steel News

US Court rejects Thyssenkrupp Materials North America’s challenge to Section 232 exclusion process

15 Mar | Steel News