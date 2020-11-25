﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US DOC issues preliminary review results for Turkish rebar

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 17:50:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on steel concrete reinforcing bar from Turkey.

During the review period from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, Turkish rebar producers were found to have made sales of rebar at less than normal value. Accordingly, the DOC has calculated weighted-average dumping margins of 19.10 percent for Icdas and 11.80 percent for Kaptan Demir. The DOC has determined estimated weighted-average dumping margins of 17.30 percent for Colakoglu Metallurgy and three other pipe producers/exporters.


Tags: North America  rebar  quotas & duties  USA  longs  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24  Nov

US DOC rescinds review of AD order on standard pipe from 30 Indian companies
16  Nov

US DOC issues preliminary AD margins for PC strand imports from seven countries
13  Nov

South Korea extends AD duties on stainless bars from three countries
10  Nov

US DOC rescinds review of CVD order on rebar from Turkey’s Habas
03  Nov

Liberty Steel USA expands with acquisition