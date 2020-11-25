US DOC issues preliminary review results for Turkish rebar

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 17:50:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on steel concrete reinforcing bar from Turkey.

During the review period from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, Turkish rebar producers were found to have made sales of rebar at less than normal value. Accordingly, the DOC has calculated weighted-average dumping margins of 19.10 percent for Icdas and 11.80 percent for Kaptan Demir. The DOC has determined estimated weighted-average dumping margins of 17.30 percent for Colakoglu Metallurgy and three other pipe producers/exporters.