Thursday, 08 October 2020 15:26:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced its final decision in the administrative review investigation regarding the antidumping (AD) duty on hot rolled coil imports from Australia.

The review covered one Australian producer/exporter, BlueScope Steel, during the period from October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018.

The DOC assigned a final dumping margin of 2.72 percent for the company, instead of 15.13 percent announced in the preliminary results.