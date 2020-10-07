US DOC exempts Erdemir from AD duty on Turkish HRC

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 16:18:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced its final decision in the administrative review investigation regarding the antidumping (AD) duty on hot rolled coil imports from Turkey.

The DOC said that Turkish supplier Erdemir Group had no shipments of hot rolled steel flat products during the period of review between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018. Erdemir will be exempt from antidumping duty on the given products as a result of the administrative review.

Additionally, the DOC determined a dumping margin of 2.73 percent for Turkish suppliers Ağır Haddecilik, Habaş, MMK Metalürji, Tosyalı, Gazi Metal, Özkan Demir Çelik and others compared to the 2.55 percent dumping rates announced in preliminary results in December 2019.

Turkish supplier Çolakoğlu had been subject to the 2.55 percent dumping rate: however, it was exempted from the antidumping duty on the given products in May this year.