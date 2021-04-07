﻿
English
US CRC imports up 81.1 percent in February

Wednesday, 07 April 2021 20:53:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 97,875 mt in February 2021, up 81.1 percent from January and up 24.3 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $90.8 million in February 2021, compared to $45.9 million in January and $65.6 million in February 2020.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in February, with 40,226 mt, compared to 41,921 mt in January and 37,846 mt in February 2020. Other top sources of imported CRC in February include Australia, with 15,537 mt; Sweden, with 8,469 mt; Germany, with 8,248 mt; and Mexico, with 7,864 mt.


