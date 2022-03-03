US CRC imports up 28.3 percent in January

Thursday, 03 March 2022 23:17:15 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 159,752 mt in January 2022, up 28.3 percent from December and up 195.6 percent from January 2021 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $232.4 million in January 2022, compared to $189.4 million in December and $45.9 million in January 2021.

The US imported the most CRC from Russia in January, with 40,781 mt, compared to 8,820 mt in December and zero tonnage in January 2021. Other top sources of imported CRC in January include Canada, with 36,882 mt; Turkey, with 14,827 mt; Australia, with 10,111 mt; and Mexico, with 9,983 mt.