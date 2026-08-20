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US CRC imports up 15.0 percent in June 2026 from May

Thursday, 20 August 2026 21:29:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 87,174 mt in June this year, up 15.0 percent month on month and down 2.4 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $81.3 million in June this year, compared to $65.6 million in May and $87.4 million in June 2025.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in June with 14,581 mt, compared to 13,197 mt in May and 23,884 mt in June 2025. Other top sources of imported CRC in June include Vietnam with 14,172 mt, Australia with 13,876 mt, Taiwan with 8,552 mt, and Turkey with 7,874 mt.

Tags: Crc Flats Vietnam US Canada Australia Taiwan Turkey Europe Mediterranean Far East North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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