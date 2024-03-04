US CRC imports up 14.2 percent in January

Monday, 04 March 2024 02:15:25 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 111,210 mt in January 2024, up 14.2 percent from December and up 5.8 percent from January 2023 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $123.4 million in January 2024, compared to $100.6 million in December and $110.0 million in January 2023.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in January, with 45,911 mt, compared to 38,886 mt in December and 34,589 mt in January 2023. Other top sources of imported CRC in January include Sweden, with 12,076 mt; Australia, with 8,327 mt; South Korea, with 8,002 mt; and Brazil, with 7,042 mt.