US CRC imports down 34.6 percent in January

Wednesday, 03 March 2021 21:37:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 53,977 mt in January 2021, down 34.6 percent from December and down 51.9 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $45.8 million in January 2021, compared to $71.1 million in the previous month and $86.6 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in January, with 41,921 mt, compared to 31,128 mt in December and 47,081 mt in January 2020. Other top sources of imported CRC in January include Mexico, with 6,971 mt; and Korea, with 2,703 mt.