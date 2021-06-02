﻿
US CRC imports down 29.7 percent in April

Wednesday, 02 June 2021 21:13:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 72,397 mt in April 2021, down 29.7 percent from March and down 25.9 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $76.0 million in April 2021, compared to $98.7 million in March and $71.5 million in April 2020.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in April, with 42,572 mt, compared to 43,335 mt in March and 33,358 mt in April 2020. Other top sources of imported CRC in April include Mexico, with 6,476 mt; Korea, with 5,950 mt; United Kingdom, with 4,234 mt; and Netherlands, with 4,136 mt.


