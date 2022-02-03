﻿
US CRC imports down 28.7 percent in December

Thursday, 03 February 2022 21:11:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 124,279 mt in December 2021, down 28.7 percent from November but up 50.5 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $71.1 million in December 2021, compared to $230.6 million in November and $94.3 million in December 2020.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in December, with 37,498 mt, compared to 56,925 mt in November and 31,128 mt in December 2020. Other top sources of imported CRC in December include Vietnam, with 14,571 mt; Belgium, with 10,794 mt; Taiwan, with 9,488 mt; and Russia, with 8,820 mt.


