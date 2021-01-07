US CRC imports down 14.5 percent in November

Thursday, 07 January 2021 21:04:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 72,159 mt in November 2020, down 14.5 percent from October and down 23.1 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $55.8 million in November 2020, compared to $64.3 million in the previous month and $76.0 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in November, with 24,482 mt, compared to 31,184 mt in October and 39,610 mt in November 2019. Other top sources of imported CRC in November include Australia, with 9,013 mt; Korea, with 7,446 mt; United Kingdom, with 1,026 mt; and Mexico, with 6,416 mt.