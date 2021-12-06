US CRC imports down 14.4 percent in October

Monday, 06 December 2021 20:58:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 126,314 mt in October 2021, down 14.4 percent from September but up 49.6 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $179.1 million in October 2021, compared to $193.4 million in September and $64.3 million in October 2020.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in October, with 58,617 mt, compared to 53,097 mt in September and 31,184 mt in October 2020. Other top sources of imported CRC in October include Mexico, with 16,431 mt; Australia, with 14,583 mt; Vietnam, with 10,795; and Korea, with 6,834 mt.