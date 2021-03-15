﻿
US CRC exports up 9.5 percent in January

Monday, 15 March 2021 19:09:15 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 35,814 mt in January 2021, up 9.5 percent from December but down 6.7 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, CRC exports totaled $37.6 million in January, compared to $33.4 million in the previous month and $38.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in January with 22,501 mt, compared to 21,615 mt in December and 26,135 mt in January 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 12,451 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in January.


