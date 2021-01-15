﻿
English
US CRC exports up 4.2 percent in November

Friday, 15 January 2021
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheets totaled 40,225 mt in November 2020, up 4.2 percent from October and up 7.5 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, CRC exports totaled $41.0 million in November, compared to $41.8 million in the previous month and $43.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in November with 27,079 mt, compared to 24,723 mt in October and 24,202 mt in November 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 11,998 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in November.


