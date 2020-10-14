﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US CRC exports up 31.1 percent in August

Wednesday, 14 October 2020 20:13:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheets totaled 30,756 mt in August 2020, up 31.1 percent from July but down 27.9 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, CRC exports totaled $30.7 million in August, compared to $24.9 million in the previous month and $47.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in August with 19,233 mt, compared to 13,270 mt in July and 26,931 mt in August 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 10,888 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in August.


Tags: crc  North America  USA  imp/exp statistics  flats  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Oct

US plates in coil imports down 19.6 percent in August
01  Oct

US CRC imports up 3.9 percent in August
28  Sep

US HDG imports down 24.2 percent in August
22  Sep

US tin plate exports up 14.7 percent in July
18  Sep

US cut-length plate imports down 20.8 percent in July