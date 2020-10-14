US CRC exports up 31.1 percent in August

Wednesday, 14 October 2020 20:13:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheets totaled 30,756 mt in August 2020, up 31.1 percent from July but down 27.9 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, CRC exports totaled $30.7 million in August, compared to $24.9 million in the previous month and $47.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in August with 19,233 mt, compared to 13,270 mt in July and 26,931 mt in August 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 10,888 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in August.