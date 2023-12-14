US CRC exports up 0.5 percent in October

Thursday, 14 December 2023 21:16:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 62,434 mt in October 2023, up 0.5 percent from September and up 27.7 percent from October 2022. By value, CRC exports totaled $77.3 million in October, compared to $78.8 million in the previous month and $65.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in October with 43,746 mt, compared to 47,081 mt in September and 32,784 mt in October 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 17,968 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in October.