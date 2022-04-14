US CRC exports up 0.4 percent in February

Thursday, 14 April 2022 20:09:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 51,019 mt in February 2022, up 0.4 percent from January and up 11.5 percent from February 2021. By value, CRC exports totaled $66.4 million in February, compared to $64.7 million in the previous month and $47.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in February with 36,604 mt, compared to 32,339 mt in January and 31,995 mt in February 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 13,445 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in February.