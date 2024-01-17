﻿
US CRC exports down 6.3 percent in November

Wednesday, 17 January 2024 21:32:16 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 58,498 mt in November 2023, down 6.3 percent from October but up 57.7 percent from November 2022. By value, CRC exports totaled $72.1 million in November, compared to $77.3 million in the previous month and $47.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in November with 41,231 mt, compared to 43,756 mt in October and 23,107 mt in November 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 15,959 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in November.


