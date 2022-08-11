US CRC exports down 5.8 percent in June

Thursday, 11 August 2022 21:38:19 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 48,708 mt in June 2022, down 5.8 percent from May and up 3.1 percent from June 2021. By value, CRC exports totaled $65.4 million in June, compared to $65.8 million in the previous month and $57.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in June with 31,053 mt, compared to 36,023 mt in May and 32,784 mt in June 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 15,777 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in June.