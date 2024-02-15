﻿
US CRC exports down 18.1 percent in December

Thursday, 15 February 2024
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 47,898 mt in December 2023, down 18.1 percent from November but up 32.4 percent from December 2022. By value, CRC exports totaled $59.7 million in December, compared to $72.1 million in the previous month and $49.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in December with 35,665 mt, compared to 41,231 mt in November and 23,617 mt in December 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 10,978 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in December.


