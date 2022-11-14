US CRC exports down 11.4 percent in September

Monday, 14 November 2022 01:24:26 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 48,141 mt in September 2022, down 11.4 percent from August and down 4.6 percent from September 2021. By value, CRC exports totaled $60.7 million in September, compared to $67.2 million in the previous month and $58.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in September with 32,742 mt, compared to 36,701 mt in August and 37,639 mt in September 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 13,953 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in September.