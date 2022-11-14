﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US CRC exports down 11.4 percent in September

Monday, 14 November 2022 01:24:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 48,141 mt in September 2022, down 11.4 percent from August and down 4.6 percent from September 2021. By value, CRC exports totaled $60.7 million in September, compared to $67.2 million in the previous month and $58.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in September with 32,742 mt, compared to 36,701 mt in August and 37,639 mt in September 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 13,953 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in September.


Tags: Crc Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Turkey's CRC imports down 7.3 percent in January-September

14 Nov | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 6.6% in early Nov

14 Nov | Steel News

Local India CRC price soften amid negatives emerging in long-term supply talks

14 Nov | Flats and Slab

US flats prices still searching for a floor

11 Nov | Flats and Slab

Romanian domestic HRC prices stable despite depressed market 

11 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flats prices in Turkey finally pulled down by low demand, aggressive imports

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Pakistani CRC and HDG mills cut offers again after fall in feedstock prices

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 45

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices still pressure as demand fails to improve much

09 Nov | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices suffer setbacks as optimism in user sector growth dissipates

07 Nov | Flats and Slab