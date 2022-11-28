US beam imports down 38.8 percent in September

Monday, 28 November 2022 23:19:29 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 45,270 mt in September 2022, down 38.8 percent from August but up 0.5 percent from September 2021 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $61.3 million in September 2022, compared to $95.5 million in August and $50.4 million in September 2021.

The US imported the most beams from Mexico in September, with 12,624 mt, compared to 21,121 mt in August and 10,331 mt in September 2021. Other top sources for US beam imports include South Korea, with 11,055 mt; Canada, with 8,639 mt; United Kingdom, with 5,559 mt; and Germany, with 3,537 mt.