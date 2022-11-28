﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US beam imports down 38.8 percent in September

Monday, 28 November 2022 23:19:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 45,270 mt in September 2022, down 38.8 percent from August but up 0.5 percent from September 2021 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $61.3 million in September 2022, compared to $95.5 million in August and $50.4 million in September 2021.

The US imported the most beams from Mexico in September, with 12,624 mt, compared to 21,121 mt in August and 10,331 mt in September 2021. Other top sources for US beam imports include South Korea, with 11,055 mt; Canada, with 8,639 mt; United Kingdom, with 5,559 mt; and Germany, with 3,537 mt.


Tags: Beams Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US structural pipe and tube exports down 7.3 percent in September

28 Nov | Steel News

Chinese domestic steel section prices stable or slightly higher

28 Nov | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Noksel gets approval for ERW steel pipe mill project

28 Nov | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 2.9 percent in October from September

25 Nov | Steel News

Tokyo Steel keeps local steel prices stable for Dec, though pressure increases

22 Nov | Flats and Slab

Longs prices in Bulgaria down sharply due to low demand and competitive imports

17 Nov | Longs and Billet

US beam exports down 14.3 percent in September

16 Nov | Steel News

Turkey-based IDC posts 140.7 percent increase in sales revenues for Jan-Sept

10 Nov | Steel News

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 45

08 Nov | Longs and Billet

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 44

01 Nov | Longs and Billet