US beam exports up 6.4 percent in June

Thursday, 19 August 2021 17:45:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 33,246 mt in June 2021, up 6.4 percent from May but up 173.2 percent from June 2020 levels. By value, beam exports totaled $38.7 million in June, compared to $33.2 million in the previous month and $23.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in June with 23,621 mt, compared to 5,937 mt in May and 21,382 mt in June 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico with 7,695 mt; and 1,416 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in June.


