US beam exports up 51.1 percent in March

Friday, 13 May 2022 19:50:35 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 36,867 mt in March 2022, up 51.1 percent from February and up 1.5 percent from March 2021. By value, beam exports totaled $65.2 million in March, compared to $39.2 million in the previous month and $44.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in March with 34,712 mt, compared to 20,484 mt in February and 35,086 mt in March 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 7,322 mt; and Israel, with 2,051 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in March.