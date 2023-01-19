US beam exports down 7.4 percent in November

Thursday, 19 January 2023 22:31:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 37,099 mt in November 2022, down 7.4 percent from October but up 1.9 percent from November 2021. By value, beam exports totaled $44.6 million in November, compared to $45.8 million in the previous month and $40.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in November with 20,061 mt, compared to 19,556 mt in October and 24,735 mt in November 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 6,987 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 2,451 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in November.