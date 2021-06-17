US beam exports down 19.5 percent in April

Thursday, 17 June 2021 17:36:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 35,690 mt in April 2021, down 19.5 percent from March but up 12.8 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, beam exports totaled $37.5 million in April, compared to $44.8 million in the previous month and $27.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beam to Canada in April with 30,330 mt, compared to 35,086 mt in March and 25,078 mt in April 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,172 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in April.