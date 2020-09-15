﻿
English
Ural Steel to produce improved wheel billets for Vyksa Steel Works

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 14:26:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russia-based leading global iron ore and hot briquetted iron (HBI) producer Metalloinvest has announced that its subsidiary Ural Steel will produce wheel billets with improved characteristics for Russian pipe producer United Metallurgical Company’s (OMK) Vyksa Steel Works. Metalloinvest and OMK held a Coordination Council meeting and discussed the improvement of the quality of concast billets for railway wheel production and the production of billets with improved characteristics.

In 2019, Ural Steel shipped more than 450,000 mt of concast billets of various steel grades to VMZ. Ural Steel also plans to upgrade the billet labelling system.

“In order to further improve concast billet quality, we plan to conduct a comprehensive R&D project. The research will be carried out by a working group with employees from both companies,” Sergey Zubov, Technical Director of Ural Steel, said.


