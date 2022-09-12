﻿
United Steelworkers union reach tentative four-year contract with Cleveland-Cliffs

Monday, 12 September 2022 21:18:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The United Steelworkers (USW) said that the union has reached tentative agreement on a new, four-year contract on behalf of roughly 2,000 members of four local unions at Cleveland-Cliffs' mines in Minnesota and Michigan.

USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez, commented, "The proposed agreement provides important economic and contract language improvements that will improve working conditions along with the standard of living for USW members and their families."

The tentative agreement improves current wages, bolsters existing health insurance provisions for workers and retirees without increasing costs and includes a commitment for Cliffs to reinvest in the USW represented facilities over its term.

"Steelworkers will be safer at work and their jobs and benefits more secure under the tentative agreement," Ramirez said. "Cliffs has committed to a plan to invest in its USW facilities that will enable future generations of USW members to support their families and sustain their communities."


