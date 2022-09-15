﻿
English
Alpha Metallurgical Resources to supply at least 4.5 million mt of met coke to domestic market in 2023

Thursday, 15 September 2022 16:40:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US mining company Alpha Metallurgical Resources has presented an update regarding its domestic sales negotiations and the commitments secured for 2023. Accordingly, up to date, the company has already committed approximately 4.5 million mt of metallurgical coal to domestic customers. The company has preferred not to comment yet on pricing, as “further discussions for the upcoming year remain ongoing,” according to David Stetson, Alpha's chairman and chief executive officer.

Meanwhile, in the year 2021, the company exported 13.9 million mt to export destinations, which totaled around 69 percent of total Alpha's met coal shipments.


