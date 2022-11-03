﻿
UNESID: Spanish steel output up 50.1 percent in Sept from Aug

Thursday, 03 November 2022 14:25:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in September this year Spain’s steel production totaled 1.01 million mt, up by 50.1 percent month on month and down by 19.0 percent year on year. In the January-September period this year, the country’s steel production totaled 9 million mt.

In September, the Spanish steel industry recycled 778,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, rising by 86.1 percent compared to August and declining by 23.0 percent year on year. In the first nine months this year, the industry recycled 6.76 million mt of scrap.


