UNESID: Spanish steel output up 11 percent in May from April

Monday, 25 July 2022 11:55:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in May this year Spain’s steel production totaled 1.24 million mt, up by 11.0 percent month on month and down by eight percent year on year. In the January-May period this year, the country’s steel production totaled 5.35 million mt.

In May, the Spanish steel industry recycled 976,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, rising by six percent compared to April and dropping by nine percent year on year. In the first five months this year, the industry recycled 4.14 million mt of scrap.