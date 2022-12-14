﻿
UNESID: Spanish steel output down 3.6 percent in Oct from Sept

Wednesday, 14 December 2022
       

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in October this year Spain’s steel production totaled 979,000 mt, down by 3.6 percent month on month and by 24.0 percent year on year. In the January-October period this year, the country’s steel production totaled 9.98 million mt.

In October, the Spanish steel industry recycled 863,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, rising by 10.9 percent compared to September and declining by 16.0 percent year on year. In the first 10 months this year, the industry recycled 7.63 million mt of scrap.


