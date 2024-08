According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in June this year Spain’s steel production totaled 1.06 million mt, down by 4.1 percent month on month and up by 41.4 percent year on year.

In the given month, the Spanish steel industry recycled 856,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, decreasing by 3.9 percent compared to May and up by 9.5 percent year on year.