UN warns Houthi advance towards Bab al-Mandab could threaten Red Sea shipping

The United Nations has warned that escalating fighting in Yemen and the Houthi advance towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait could further threaten maritime security and international shipping through the Red Sea.

Speaking at an emergency UN Security Council meeting, UN Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari stated that the situation around the Bab al-Mandab Strait has become increasingly volatile. According to reports cited by the UN, the Houthis have continued to advance along Yemen's west coast and have captured several islands in the southern Red Sea.

Red Sea commercial shipping remains unaffected for now

Despite the escalation, commercial shipping flows through the Red Sea appear to remain unaffected for the time being, according to maritime tracking data cited by Khiari. However, he stressed the need to prevent the conflict from further threatening the security of the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab, a key international maritime route.

The escalation has also spread beyond Yemen. Khiari cited reported casualties and damage in Saudi Arabian cities following Houthi missile and drone attacks on September 14. In addition, Saudi Arabia reported that its East-West Pipeline had been targeted by drones on September 12, forcing the pipeline to shut down for repairs. The pipeline had been used as an alternative export route to the Strait of Hormuz.

Security Council members highlight risks to global trade

Several Security Council members warned that further disruption in the Bab al-Mandab could have broader implications for global trade and supply chains. Representatives of several countries also called for the protection of navigational rights and freedom of passage through the Red Sea and international straits.

Other Council members emphasized the need for de-escalation and renewed diplomatic efforts. Russia called for rapid de-escalation and an inclusive dialogue under UN auspices, while China highlighted the potential role of Gulf countries in mediation. The UN called for sustained international engagement to reduce tensions, prevent further escalation and safeguard freedom of navigation through the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea.