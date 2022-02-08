UK’s TRA initiates tariff rate quota review on three product categories

Tuesday, 08 February 2022 15:21:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has initiated a tariff rate quota (TRQ) review on February 4 into products belonging to Categories 4 (Metallic Coated Sheets), 5 (Organic Coated Sheets) and 19 (Railway Material), amid a change by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) affecting statistical datasets used as the basis for the calculation of the TRQs applicable to the goods subject to this review.

The review period is between 2015 and 2019.

The TRQs on the given three product categories were imposed as a result of a transition review, following which measures were imposed from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2024.

In this review, the TRA will reassess traditional trade flows affected by the rectification and updating of statistical datasets by HMRC.

The products subject to review currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210 20 00, 7210 41 00, 7210 49 00, 7210 61 00, 7210 69 00 20, 7210 69 00 80, 7210 90 80, 7212 20 00, 7212 30 00, 7212 50 20, 7212 50 30, 7212 50 40, 7212 50 61, 7212 50 69, 7212 50 90, 7225 91 00, 7225 92 00, 7225 99 00, 7226 99 10, 7226 99 30, 7226 99 70, 7210 70 80, 7212 40 80, 7302 10 22, 7302 10 28, and 7302 10 50.