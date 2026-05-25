Ukraine’s Sukha Balka commissions new iron ore unit at Yuvileina mine

Ukrainian iron ore mining and processing complex Sukha Balka, a part of DCH Group, has announced that it has commissioned a new production unit at its Yuvileina mine containing approximately 179,500 mt of iron ore reserves. The new production block identified as 40-46 is expected to support stable ore extraction for around six months.

According to the company, the reserves in the new production area have an average iron content of 60.42 percent, reflecting relatively high-quality raw material.

Preparatory activities for the commissioning process began in October 2025 and included cutting operations, mine preparation work, and infrastructure development required for production startup.

The company stated that mining operations in the new block will use a traditional scraper winch extraction method. The approach is intended to ensure stable ore production and support planned extraction schedules.

New reserves support production continuity

According to company estimates, the reserves in blocks 40-46 should provide approximately six months of stable mining operations.

The commissioning of the new production area is expected to: