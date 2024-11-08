 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Black...

Black Iron and Anglo American collaborate on Shymanivske iron ore project in Ukraine

Friday, 08 November 2024 14:52:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Canada-based miner Black Iron has announced that it has signed a binding royalty and offtake agreement with UK-based miner Anglo American for a US$4 million royalty investment, offtake rights and future potential construction prepayments for its Shymanivske iron ore project in Ukraine. Anglo American will secure offtake rights to at least an annual 2.4 million mt for the life of the mine.

The Shymanivske iron ore project will be developed in two phases. In the first phase, the project’s production capacity will be an annual four million mt, while in the second phase the production will double to approximately eight million mt.

“The majority of the initial US$2.6 million of funds from the transaction will be used to renew the permit for our project which will expire six months after the end of martial law in Ukraine. Further, the future potential funding for project construction from such a highly credible mining company as Anglo American is important to demonstrate a clear path forward to build the Shymanivske iron ore project into an operating mine after the war in Ukraine comes to an end,” Matt Simpson, CEO of Black Iron, said.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Mining Investments Anglo American 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 8, 2024 

08 Nov | Longs and Billet

Sweden’s GRANGEX aims to become leading supplier of DR magnetite concentrate to global steel sector

08 Nov | Steel News

China's iron ore imports increase by 4.9 percent in January-October

08 Nov | Steel News

Iron ore prices in China inch up, though further increase unlikely

07 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Australia’s CuFe completes sale of JWD iron ore mine rights

07 Nov | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 7, 2024 

07 Nov | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 6 2024

06 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 6, 2024 

06 Nov | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 5, 2024

05 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC Limited sees 3.83 percent rise in iron ore output in October

05 Nov | Steel News