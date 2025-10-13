Ukraine’s Sukha Balka prepares two new iron ore blocks for extraction

Ukrainian iron ore mining and processing complex Sukha Balka, a part of DCH Group, has announced that it has completed preparation for the extraction of two new ore blocks at its Yubileynaya mine, totaling more than 158,000 mt of reserves with an average iron content above 59 percent.

According to the statement, all work was completed on schedule and in full compliance with technological and safety standards.

Block 34-40 at Golovnyi deposit

In early September, Sukha Balka commissioned block 34-40 at a depth of 1,420 meters from the Golovnyi deposit. The ore reserves of the block are at 124,700 mt with average iron content of 60.15 percent. This volume will be enough for approximately three months of stable mine operation.

Mykola Puntus, chief engineer of the Yubileynaya mine, emphasized that preparatory work was completed efficiently and on schedule, ensuring seamless integration into the mine’s production plan.

Block 65-69 at Shurfa deposit

The second project, block 65-69 from the Shurfa deposit, is located at a depth of 1,340 meters. The ore reserves of the block are at 34,000 mt with average iron content of 59.29 percent.