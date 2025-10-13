 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine’s...

Ukraine’s Sukha Balka prepares two new iron ore blocks for extraction

Monday, 13 October 2025 13:55:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian iron ore mining and processing complex Sukha Balka, a part of DCH Group, has announced that it has completed preparation for the extraction of two new ore blocks at its Yubileynaya mine, totaling more than 158,000 mt of reserves with an average iron content above 59 percent.

According to the statement, all work was completed on schedule and in full compliance with technological and safety standards.

Block 34-40 at Golovnyi deposit

In early September, Sukha Balka commissioned block 34-40 at a depth of 1,420 meters from the Golovnyi deposit. The ore reserves of the block are at 124,700 mt with average iron content of 60.15 percent. This volume will be enough for approximately three months of stable mine operation.

Mykola Puntus, chief engineer of the Yubileynaya mine, emphasized that preparatory work was completed efficiently and on schedule, ensuring seamless integration into the mine’s production plan.

Block 65-69 at Shurfa deposit

The second project, block 65-69 from the Shurfa deposit, is located at a depth of 1,340 meters. The ore reserves of the block are at 34,000 mt with average iron content of 59.29 percent.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Mining 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases in two weeks

13 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 13, 2025

13 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 13, 2025 

13 Oct | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 10, 2025

10 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 10, 2025 

10 Oct | Longs and Billet

Iron ore price up slightly after holiday, to fluctuate in limited range with switch to more RMB trading

09 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine reports 8.1 percent rise in pig iron output for Jan-Sept 2025

09 Oct | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 9, 2025 

09 Oct | Longs and Billet

Ferrexpo’s output rises in Q3 2025 despite using just one pelletizing line

09 Oct | Steel News

Robe River JV to develop new iron ore deposits at West Angelas mine

07 Oct | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer