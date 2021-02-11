﻿
Ukraine’s semi-finished steel exports up 6.9 % in January

Thursday, 11 February 2021 15:14:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Ukraine’s semi-finished steel exports rose by 6.9 percent year on year to 674,900 mt, according to Ukrainian customs data. In terms of value, Ukrainian semis exports in the given period increased by 20.8 percent year on year to $280.6 million.

In particular, supplies to Turkey and Italy accounted for 28.5 percent and 15.7 percent of the total value respectively, while Indonesia accounted for a 7.8 percent share of the total.

In 2020, Ukraine’s semi-finished steel exports amounted to 7.49 million mt, rising by 6.3 percent year on year, as SteelOrbis reported earlier.


