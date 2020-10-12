Ukraine's iron ore exports increase significantly in September

Monday, 12 October 2020 14:19:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Ukraine’s iron ore export shipments increased by 25.9 percent year on year and 8.1 percent month on month to four million mt. In terms of value, Ukraine’s iron ore exports in the given month rose by 41 percent year on year to $387.3 million.



In the January-September period of the current year, Ukrainian mining companies exported 34.7 million mt of iron ore, up 14.2 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukraine’s iron ore exports during the first nine months increased by 4.9 percent year on year to $2.9 billion. China with its 61.6 percent share of the total value of Ukrainian iron ore exports during the period in question remained one of the key consumers. Meanwhile, Poland and the Czech Republic accounted for 9.1 percent and 6.5 percent respectively.