﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine's iron ore exports increase significantly in September

Monday, 12 October 2020 14:19:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Ukraine’s iron ore export shipments increased by 25.9 percent year on year and 8.1 percent month on month to four million mt. In terms of value, Ukraine’s iron ore exports in the given month rose by 41 percent year on year to $387.3 million.

In the January-September period of the current year, Ukrainian mining companies exported 34.7 million mt of iron ore, up 14.2 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukraine’s iron ore exports during the first nine months increased by 4.9 percent year on year to $2.9 billion. China with its 61.6 percent share of the total value of Ukrainian iron ore exports during the period in question remained one of the key consumers. Meanwhile, Poland and the Czech Republic accounted for 9.1 percent and 6.5 percent respectively.


Tags: iron ore  raw mat  imp/exp statistics  CIS  Ukraine  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Oct

Ukraine-based Ingulets GOK’s iron ore concentrate output up 7.3% in Jan-Sept
09  Oct

KZhRK to maintain focus on investment program in 2021
25  Sep

Ukraine-based KZhRK to suspend iron ore production amid strikes
14  Sep

Ukraine’s iron ore exports up 12.8 percent in Jan-Aug, despite decline in August
14  Sep

Ukraine’s steel pipe exports down 29.1 percent in Jan-Aug