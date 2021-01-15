Ukraine's Ilyich achieves higher production results in 2020

Friday, 15 January 2021 16:32:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In 2020, despite the challenging market conditions, the production results of Ukraine’s Ilyich SW, which belongs to the Metinvest international group of companies, improved considerably compared to the previous year.

Accordingly, in 2020 the company’s crude steel output increased by 13.7 percent year on year to 4.05 million mt, while its production of pig iron rose by 4.4 percent year on year to 4.65 million mt. In the finished steel segment, output in the period in question increased by 12.4 percent year on year to 3.67 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned. Meanwhile, the company’s output of iron ore agglomerate rose by 12.8 percent year on year to 12.34 million mt.



In December alone, Ilyich SW produced 320,000 mt of finished steel, 345,000 mt of crude steel, 330,000 mt of pig iron and 1.06 million mt of iron ore agglomerate.