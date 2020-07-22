Ukraine’s ferroalloy output down 17.2% in H1

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 14:50:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the first half of the current year, Ukraine's ferroalloy production fell by 17.2 percent year on year to 420,600 mt, according to UkrFA (Ukrainian association of producers of ferroalloys and other electrometallurgy products). In particular, the production of silicomanganese in the given period dropped by 25.2 percent year on year to 314,070 mt, while the output of ferrosilicon decreased by 29.3 percent year on year to 29,150 mt. Meanwhile, the production of manganese metal plunged by 70.7 percent year on year to 1,100 mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

On the contrary, in the January-June period this year the output of ferromanganese rose by 77.1 percent year on year to 76,240 mt.