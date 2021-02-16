﻿
English
Ukraine’s coking coal imports up 15 percent in January

Tuesday, 16 February 2021
       

In January this year, Ukraine’s coking coal and coal concentrate imports increased by 15 percent year on year to 770,000 mt, according to Ukrainian customs data. In the given month, shipments of Ukrainian coking coal to Ukrainian coke plants totaled 310,000 mt, down 12.4 percent year on year, SteelOrbis has learned.

Overall, the shipments of coking coal to Ukrainian coke plants in January amounted to 1.08 million mt, up four percent year on year. As a result, the share of coking coal imports of total coking coal shipments to Ukrainian coke plants in the given month amounted to 71.3 percent compared to 64.1 percent in the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, the shipments of coke to Ukrainian coke plants in January increased by 6.3 percent year on year, totaling 728,000 mt, with 703,000 mt produced locally.


