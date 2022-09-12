Ukraine bans coking coal exports 

Monday, 12 September 2022 17:23:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

On September 7, the Ministry of Energy in Ukraine announced that the Cabinet of Ministers in Ukraine has adopted a resolution for the regulation of coking coal exports. Specifically, aiming “to prevent abuse and manipulation of the quality of coal that could be used for thermal generation work during the heating season,” the Ukrainian authorities have decided to stop coking coal exports from Ukraine.

In June this year, the Ukrainian government had banned export of lignite, anthracite, as well as all types of solid fuels derived from coal.