Tuesday, 01 March 2022 12:03:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based stainless seamless pipe producer Centravis has announced that it has decided to stop production until March 9 amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, all of the company’s sales offices in Houston (the US), Essen (Germany), Milan (Italy), Krakow (Poland) and Dubai (the UAE) will stay open full time. All administration services, such as finance, planning and technical support, will remain open as well.