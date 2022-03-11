Ukraine’s Centravis extends output suspension until March 16 due to war

Friday, 11 March 2022 14:23:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based stainless seamless pipe producer Centravis has announced that it has extended the suspension of its production until March 16, as the war in Ukraine is still raging. However, the company has decided to use one shift to try to complete a number of orders at both its hot and cold mills.

According to the statement, following the completion of the orders, the company will try to ship the orders out. As logistics in Ukraine are currently under severe stress, Centravis’ logistics department is looking for ways to ship the orders.

Meanwhile, all of the company’s sales offices in Houston (the US), Essen (Germany), Milan (Italy), Krakow (Poland) and Dubai (the UAE) are open, as SteelOrbis previously reported.